ONLY SORTA PRO-LIFE:

A new study published in the scientific journal Environmental Research suggests a connection between an increase in the Earth's temperature and more stillbirths. Authors from the University of Queensland found that pregnant women who were exposed to extreme ambient temperatures during their pregnancy seemed to be at an increased risk of stillbirth, especially later in the pregnancy. Scholars at their School of Earth and Environmental Science and the Mater Research Institute reviewed 12 studies with relevant data in their study.





"An estimated 17-19% of stillbirths are potentially attributable to chronic exposure to extreme hot and cold temperatures during pregnancy," the authors note.





In a press release regarding the study, environmental scientist Dr Scott Lieske described how their conclusions suggest that marginalized populations which already struggle disproportionately due to lack of resources will be even harder hit as global temperatures rise and they suffer more miscarriages.



