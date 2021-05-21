NOTHING DOES:

The words people use to describe colors are just as important as the wavelength of light or the physiology of the retina. The way we talk about color is as critical to its manufacture as how we physically make or see it.





Here's the physics: Scientists can measure light--the length of waves and the energy of photons. The light that human eyes see as "violet" isn't actually violet until some meat-based computational systems behind the back of your eyes convert it to a neuroelectrical signal. Prior to that, it's just a wavelength of about 400 nanometers. Oh, but, sorry, it's also photons--with about three electron-volts of energy. If I tell you about light with a wavelength of 540 nanometers, "yellowish-green," I can also say those are photons with an energy of 222 kilojoules per mole, a different metric for counting the same thing.





Waves are made of photons, but photons are also made of waves. It's messed up, but that's just how things are. The difference isn't in the math or the science. It's in the method--and the language.