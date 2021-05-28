NOR REPUBLICAN:

The House Freedom Caucus is routinely described as conservative, by its members, by the mainstream media and by Wikipedia. The caucus, which draws together 45 Republican Party members of the House of Representatives, is the furthest to the right of any major political formation in the United States. The most extreme and flamboyant politicians in America, like scandal-plagued Matt Gaetz of Florida and gun-toting Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are proud to call the caucus their political home. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, after threatening to form an explicitly racist "America First" caucus, chose ultimately to continue promoting her nativist, QAnon-inspired beliefs from within the Freedom Caucus.





By any reasonable measure, the Freedom Caucus and its members are not conservative. Because of their disruptive tactics and rhetoric, their contempt for bedrock conservative values like the rule of law and their embrace of the most radical populist in modern US history, they are more akin to European far-right politicians like those in the Alternative for Germany and Fidesz. Traditional Republicans recognize that the caucus and its members have nothing to do with the party they joined many years ago. Former House Speaker John Boehner, a more traditional Republican, gave an apt description of the caucus when he said in 2017, "They're anarchists. They want total chaos. Tear it all down and start over. That's where their mindset is."





The misidentification of the Freedom Caucus as "conservative" is not the only example of the misuse of this term. At various points over the last four years, Donald Trump was called a "conservative" president. Certain policies, like the dismantling of environmental regulations or the promotion of laissez-faire economics, have also been erroneously called "conservative." Various media outlets and personalities, from One America News to Glenn Beck, have likewise been mislabeled "conservative." When The Washington Post tries to rectify the problem by labeling far-right activist Ali Alexander an "ultraconservative," it only makes matters worse. An ultraconservative should be even more determined to uphold the status quo rather than, like Alexander, trying to undermine it.