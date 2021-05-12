NO ONE WILL MISS WORK:

No Commute Means Happier Employees





Regardless of your job or where you live, a commute to the office can take up large portions of the day. The average American commute in 2019 was 27 minutes each way, which adds up to approximately 200 hours per year for a full-time employee. Aside from the actual commute, getting out of the house at a specific time in the morning in an effort to avoid traffic can be stressful. Instead of worrying about rushing to the office on time or needing to leave early for personal obligations, employees are more productive when they work remotely, have fewer sick days, and take less time off. [...]





Remote Work Lets People Connect Anywhere





Today's technology makes it easy to work from anywhere. With a remote work option, individuals can fit important life events into their day, like attending health care appointments. When employees have the flexibility to take care of personal obligations, they are happier and more productive. [...]





Remote Work Gives Us Control Over Our Calendars [...]





People are productive during different times of the day. As long as core working hours are met so meetings and other collaboration can take place, flexible hours accommodate everyone, especially as companies become more global. Some people are the most energized when they first wake up. Others may be more productive in the afternoon and evening. Finding a balance that suits people's individuality and home demands makes them happier and more productive employees.





No More Mandatory 'Fun' [...]





With fewer social interruptions and less office politics like lunchtime cliques and water cooler conversations, employees are better able to focus on their work. When people can get their work done sooner, they can spend their after hours time socializing with people they prefer to spend time with, not the ones they feel they have to spend time with.