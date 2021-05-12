NO ONE BELIEVED IT BUT TRUMPBOTS ANYWAY:

A years-old relic of the Trump-Ukraine scandal--a dossier that was aggressively promoted by Rudy Giuliani--is coming back to haunt him, just as federal law enforcement has ramped up its investigation into the former New York City mayor.





The dossier, a collection of documents centered with wild corruption accusations against Joe Biden, Marie Yovanovitch, and other officials, was widely and almost instantly dismissed as irrelevant ramblings, conspiracy theories, and political smears when it emerged in 2019. But Giuliani pushed it anyway to the highest echelons of the Trump White House and to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.





Now, his efforts have been scrutinized by federal investigators, according to two people familiar with the matter. In a probe that began during former President Donald Trump's time in power, the feds have been investigating whether some of Giuliani's activities during the Trump-Ukraine saga amounted to unregistered and illegal lobbying on behalf of foreign figures.