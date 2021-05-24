MEAN GIRLS:

During a meeting last June, a producer suggested that the show, which was hosted by Brooke Gladstone and Bob Garfield, do a segment on whether the media's coverage of climate change had overlooked minorities. After an extended back and forth, Mr. Garfield got sick of his staff pushing back, dismissed the story with a barnyard epithet, and eventually yelled that he was "tired of being accused of not being woke enough," two people in the meeting recalled.





Someone complained to human resources about that incident and two others during which Mr. Garfield screamed at producers. Mr. Garfield was told by management that if it happened again, he could be fired.





Then this spring, Mr. Garfield suffered a shoulder injury. During a virtual meeting with his colleagues, he said he needed surgery sooner than planned. He said he then faced 15 minutes of what he viewed as "bullying" from Ms. Gladstone and their executive producer, and which they viewed as him bullying them, according to a spokeswoman.





Eventually, Ms. Gladstone accused Mr. Garfield of "bathing in self-pity," he recalled. He swore at her and slammed his computer shut, he said, calling the incident "an appalling abuse of an employee's health prerogatives." WNYC fired him for violating its anti-bullying policy, and he is starting a newsletter on Substack on Monday.