IT'S NOT CORPORATIONS THE rIGHT HATES...:

Whether you're conservative or liberal, whether you condemn or cheer things like Nike's Colin Kaepernick ads or the corporate pushback against Georgia's new voting law, don't be tricked into thinking that America's corporate giants are becoming something fundamentally different from what they've always been.





But what you can see them as, in addition to profit pursuers, are bellwethers -- highly useful signalers of where the culture is headed and how reality-based organizations are positioning themselves for success. While you can't count on corporations to be your political best friend (or enemy), you can certainly pick up a thing or two observing their behavior. [...]





The profit motive that compels companies to commit dastardly deeds also compels them, at other times, to do things that might strike you as righteous. When the latter, it's not because they are essentially virtuous (they're not) but because pursuit of profit has, for a moment at least, driven them to the side of the angels.





Their calculations are not always right. But public-facing companies have powerful incentive to figure out where their current or desired markets are going and how they can go there, too. When their bottom lines are at stake, businesses cannot afford to be ruled by the fact-free ideologies and conspiracy theories that hold such sway today.