IT'S NOT ABOUT THE DOPING BAN...:

Trump calls Medina Spirit a 'junky' after horse tests positive for betamethasone ( Mark Moore, May 9, 2021, NY Post)





...he thinks the name Medina suggests it eluded his Muslim ban.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 10, 2021 12:00 AM

