IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

On Friday, campaign aides to Dianne Morales, an unabashedly left-wing former nonprofit executive running for mayor, rallied in Bryant Park to protest an organization they described as fostering racism, sexism, and a hostility to unions. It was something many, surely, had done before, many times. But what made them a center of attention on political Twitter all day was that the protest was against the very candidate for whom they worked. After gathering in the park, the aides marched on campaign headquarters.





Carrying signs that said "Dignity, Care, Solidarity" and "Union Busting Is Disgusting" and "WTF Dianne?!" the protesters-slash-employees called on Morales to recognize their efforts to unionize and to rehire terminated staffers and to "create a grievance process to create a neutral avenue for reporting workplace misconduct."



