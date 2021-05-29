May 29, 2021
IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:
Dianne Morales and the Implosion of the Left in NYC's Mayoral Race (David Freedlander, 5/28/21, New York)
On Friday, campaign aides to Dianne Morales, an unabashedly left-wing former nonprofit executive running for mayor, rallied in Bryant Park to protest an organization they described as fostering racism, sexism, and a hostility to unions. It was something many, surely, had done before, many times. But what made them a center of attention on political Twitter all day was that the protest was against the very candidate for whom they worked. After gathering in the park, the aides marched on campaign headquarters.Carrying signs that said "Dignity, Care, Solidarity" and "Union Busting Is Disgusting" and "WTF Dianne?!" the protesters-slash-employees called on Morales to recognize their efforts to unionize and to rehire terminated staffers and to "create a grievance process to create a neutral avenue for reporting workplace misconduct."The walkout, unprecedented in almost any campaign for high office, let alone one for mayor of New York City in the race's final days, came as there were increasing questions about Morales's commitment to progressive causes, including the revelation that she had voted for Andrew Cuomo over Cynthia Nixon in 2018 and was a supporter of charter schools. It was revealed that she had bribed a city Department of Environmental Protection inspector over an unpaid water bill, which led to her leaving her post as an official in Mike Bloomberg's Department of Education. Which led to questions about what, exactly, a self-styled radical was doing working in Mike Bloomberg's Department of Education, or why, after that, she worked for a nonprofit developer with a history of evictions. Progressive activists began to wonder how Morales, who has over the last few weeks become the "It" candidate of the city's left, had seemingly missed most of the fights they had been engaged in over the last several years
