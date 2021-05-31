IT'S ALSO AN IDEAL WAY TO BREAK THE TEACHER & POLICE UNIONS:

If a progressivism reminiscent of FDR's truly guides the Biden Administration, then national service, rather than forgiveness of student debt and increased subsidies for higher education, should be the administration's primary means of investing in young Americans. National service can help all American youth build the economic, social, and human capital that we've for too long assumed was a guaranteed product of higher education. Three key reasons justify prioritizing national service over further investment in the college and university system: First, higher education institutions cater to a relatively small subset of America's population; second, degrees from these institutions increasingly serve as expensive signals to employers instead of evidence of real skills learned; and third, students too frequently drop out of colleges and universities, with poorer financial prospects than when they entered.