IT'S A RICO CASE:

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance could be considering a criminal charge that former President Donald Trump's business empire was a corrupt enterprise under a New York law resembling the federal racketeering statute known as RICO, former prosecutors and defense attorneys said.





New York's enterprise corruption statute -- which carries the potential for severe penalties -- can be applied to money-making businesses alleged to have repeatedly engaged in criminal activity as a way to boost their bottom line. [...]





The state law -- sometimes called "little RICO" -- can be invoked with proof of as few as three crimes involving a business or other enterprise and can carry a prison term of up to 25 years, along with a mandatory minimum of one to three years.



