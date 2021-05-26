May 26, 2021
IT'S A COMPLICATED ARGUMENT, BUT GIVE IT A CHANCE....:
Congressional Republicans Frustrated As Biden Rides Strong Approval Ratings (Josh Israel, May 26 | 2021, National Memo)
A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, released Monday, found 62 percent job approval for Biden.His handling of immigration (53 percent approval), the economy (62 percent), stimulating jobs (62 percent) and curbing the pandemic (70 percent) also enjoy broad approval.This comes as unemployment claims have dropped to pandemic lows and most American adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.Still, despite the strong public support for Biden, Republicans are fighting against his agenda. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on May 5 that ""One-hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration."
Maybe Nationalism, Nativism, and Insurrection aren't that popular in the Union?
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 26, 2021 12:00 AM