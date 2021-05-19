INFLATION IS NOT A FUNCTION OF MONEY:

First, to be clear, we aren't referring to the 4.2% y/y inflation rate.[i] That, as we noted recently, was a garbage number--hopelessly skewed by the depressed April 2020 reading that serves as the denominator. Rather, we are referring to the 0.8% m/m rise--the largest since June 2009.[ii] Actually, without rounding, that figure was 0.77%.





Underneath that headline number, there are a couple hundred or so subcategories. Five of them--used cars, car and truck rental, airline fares, admissions (to the movies and sports events) and lodging away from home (hotels/motels)--accounted for 0.448 percentage point of April's monthly increase. These five categories, which account for 5.061% of the overall CPI basket, accounted for more than half the monthly gain.