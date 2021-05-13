IF IT WERE ART THE PUBLIC WOULD LIKE IT:

Buildings' nicknames are the public's attempt to make sense of the incomprehensible. Several odd-looking London skyscrapers have cheekily illustrative monikers: the Gherkin, the Cheesegrater, the Walkie-Talkie. Angelenos call the mammoth Pacific Design Center the Blue Whale. Beijingites offhandedly refer to the headquarters of China Central Television as Big Underpants. A Shanghai skyscraper with an aperture at the top is the Bottle Opener, and Bilbao has the Artichoke, Frank Gehry's titanium Guggenheim museum. My favorite is the nickname of an addition to the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam--the Bathtub.





The original Stedelijk Museum, or city museum, was built in 1895 in the style of the sixteenth-century Dutch Renaissance. The gingerbread red-brick building with pale stone stripes is pretty as a picture. The 2012 modern addition, which doubled the size of the museum, is the work of the Amsterdam architectural firm Benthem Crouwel. The competition-winning design ignores its neighbor and obviously aspires to be the Dutch equivalent of the Bilbao Guggenheim, an in-your-face architectural icon. From certain angles, the windowless white form, raised in the air and covered in a reinforced synthetic fiber finished in glossy white paint, really does resemble a giant hot tub. Michael Kimmelman of the New York Times observed that "entering an oversize plumbing fixture to commune with classic modern art is like hearing Bach played by a man wearing a clown suit." Not good.





"Good architecture can be startling, or at least might not look like what we are used to," writes the critic Aaron Betsky in Architect magazine. "Experimentation can sometimes look weird at first, but it is a necessary part of figuring out how to make our human-built world better." Now so used to buildings that break the bounds of convention, we find the suggestion that experimentation is an essential part of good architecture unremarkable, even banal. But is it true?