IF ALL YOU EVER DO IS SHIFT YOUR CHOICE OF VANGUARD...:

May 12, 2021
New York Post Editor Sohrab Ahmari's Strange Journey From Communist to 'Theocrat' (Lloyd Grove, May. 12, 2021, Daily Beast)
"My moral opinions were as interchangeable as my clothing styles and musical tastes," the 36-year-old Ahmari, a secular Shiite Muslim-turned-conservative Roman Catholic, writes in his latest book, The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in an Age of Chaos. "I could pick up and drop this ideology or that. I could be a high-school 'goth,' a college socialist, a law-school neoconservative. I could dabble in drugs and build an identity around my dabbling. I could get a girlfriend, cheat on her, dump her willy-nilly, and build a pseudo-identity around that, too."Since he joined the New York Post in November 2018 from the neoconservative journal Commentary, Ahmari, a clever and gifted writer in his second language (after Farsi), has displayed a dazzling flair for individual self-definition as well as a knack for stoking outrage. The latter has lately been focused on his recently-adopted conviction that government officials at the local, state and even federal level must act and act now, the First Amendment be damned, to impose a regime of Judeo-Christian and Catholic Church-guided morality on a woke, libertine, money-obsessed American society that is going to hell in a hand-basket.
...are you really on a journey?
