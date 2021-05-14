According to the report, several witnesses at the scene identified Judge John M. Tyson of the North Carolina Court of Appeals as the driver of the vehicle that nearly hit two protesters who were in the street at approximately 6:30 p.m. during last week's demonstration near the Market House in downtown Fayetteville.





Community activist Myah Warren, who was holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign, told the Observer that she and another protester had to dive out of the path of the vehicle or they would have been struck, saying she thought she was "within three seconds of being hit."





"Out of nowhere comes this SUV," she told the outlet, adding, "I had to jump back."