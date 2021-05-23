May 23, 2021
HE WASN'T A REPUBLICAN:
Surprise! Trump Lost Arizona Because So Many GOP Voters Shunned Him (Steven Rosenfeld, May 22 | 2021, Voting Booth)
About 75,000 Republican-leaning voters in Arizona's two most populous counties did not vote to re-elect President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, according to an analysis of every vote cast by a longtime Arizona Republican Party election observer and election technologists familiar with vote-counting data.The analysis from Maricopa and Pima Counties underscored that the Arizona state Senate's ongoing audit of 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County's November 2020 election was based on a false premise--that Democrats stole Arizona's election when Trump lost statewide to Joe Biden by 10,457 votes."I am continuing my analysis of why Trump lost in Arizona," Benny White, a former military and commercial pilot who has been a Republican election observer for years in Pima County and was part of the research team, said in a May 10 Facebook post. "Bottom line: Republicans and non-partisans who voted for other Republicans on the ballot did not vote for Trump, some voted for Biden and some simply did not cast an effective vote for President."
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 23, 2021 12:00 AM