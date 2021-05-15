HE THINKS HE'S STILL IN THE SENATE:

Quick decision-making is not Mr. Biden's style. His reputation as a plain-speaking politician hides a more complicated truth. Before making up his mind, the president demands hours of detail-laden debate from scores of policy experts, taking everyone around him on what some in the West Wing refer to as his Socratic "journey" before arriving at a conclusion.





Those trips are often difficult for his advisers, who are peppered with sometimes obscure questions. Avoiding Mr. Biden's ire during one of his decision-making seminars means not only going beyond the vague talking points that he will reject, but also steering clear of responses laced with acronyms or too much policy minutiae, which will prompt an outburst of frustration, often laced with profanity.





Let's talk plain English here, he will often snap.





Interviews with more than two dozen current and former Biden associates provide an early look into how Mr. Biden operates as president -- how he deliberates, whom he consults for advice and what drives his decisions as he settles into the office he has chased for more than three decades.





What emerges is a portrait of a president with a short fuse, who is obsessed with getting the details right -- sometimes to a fault, including when he angered allies and adversaries alike by repeatedly delaying a decision on whether to allow more refugees into the United States.