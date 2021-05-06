GREAT, THERE GOES BLACK LUNG...:

A new report from US think tank Energy Innovation shows that 72% of the country's coal power fleet is now uneconomic compared to local wind and solar alternatives, or slated to retire within five years' time. Of the 235 coal plants in the US, 182 are now generally uneconomic or have begun the process of retirement.





The authors describe this as a 'cost crossover' point. This marks when the costs of operating a coal plant are higher than the costs of building new wind and solar and operating those assets instead.