GONNA NEED AN AWFUL LOT MORE:

The units would be built by Bequall, creators of the 345-square-foot "BePod," a manufactured tiny home that made its first appearance in Chelsea, Mass., earlier this year.





The company's creators have touted the home as a potential solution for housing shortages, taking little time to build and costing less to rent than the average apartment.





On its website, Bequall says the homes are geared to single adults and couples without children, with a specific eye to renters who cannot afford the down payment for a traditional home.





"We saw a sort of philosophical alignment, if you will," Chet Clem, president of Lyme Properties, said in a phone interview Monday. "They're trying to solve a really important nationwide issue now in terms of housing shortages. We like to be experimental and push the envelope, too."





A 2019 housing survey commissioned by Dartmouth College and Dartmouth-Hitchcock found there was a demand for 1,300 units between the two institutions.





Since then, people have continued moving to the area during the coronavirus pandemic, and a new report issued recently by three regional planning commissions in the Upper Valley found that 10,000 new housing units will be needed by 2030.





While Clem's proposal is based on the "BePod," the homes that would be installed at 215 N. Main St., would be roughly double in size -- 690 square feet.