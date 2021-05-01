May 1, 2021
GIVEN NOTHING REAL TO WORRY ABOUT, TRUMPISTS HAVE TO MAKE STUFF UP:
Cali Influencer Charged for Wild Claim That Latino Couple Tried to Kidnap Her Kids (Justin Rohrlich, May. 01, 2021, Daily Beast)
A California mom and Instagram influencer who went viral last December after accusing a Latino couple of attempting to kidnap her kids in a Petaluma crafts store has been charged with giving false information to police, according to county prosecutors.
