THE REVOLUTIONARY





When Bush was president, Republicans who disagreed with him on foreign policy, trade, or immigration were outliers within the party. Some party leaders said then-Texas Rep. Ron Paul should be excluded from future Republican presidential debates or even ejected from the GOP for his criticism of the Iraq War during one such event in South Carolina in 2007.





But the most recent Republican president, Donald Trump, disagreed with Bush on all three policy areas. Trump also criticized Bush and the war in Iraq from a South Carolina debate stage in 2016. Instead of credible calls for his ouster from the party, Trump won the state's primary and en route to the nomination and the presidency while Jeb Bush, the 43rd president's older brother and the former governor of Florida, dropped out of the race.



