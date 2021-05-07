FOLLOWING THE SCIENCE:

Walt Disney World DIS, +0.15% will phase out temperature screenings this month. After May 8, theme park workers will no longer need to be screened for a fever, while the requirement will be removed for visitors starting May 16.





"Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public-health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," the company said on its website in a section detailing the health protocols in place. "As this guidance continues to evolve, and with the support of local health and government officials, we are making some additional adjustments."



