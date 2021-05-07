May 7, 2021
FOLLOWING THE SCIENCE:
Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando are relaxing these COVID safety protocols -- will others follow suit? ( Jacob Passy, 5/07/21, MarketWatch)
Walt Disney World DIS, +0.15% will phase out temperature screenings this month. After May 8, theme park workers will no longer need to be screened for a fever, while the requirement will be removed for visitors starting May 16."Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public-health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," the company said on its website in a section detailing the health protocols in place. "As this guidance continues to evolve, and with the support of local health and government officials, we are making some additional adjustments."This is not the first time Disney has relaxed its COVID-19 safety rules. Recently, the theme park began allowing guests to remove their face masks when taking a photo outdoors if they are physically distanced and remain stationary. Previously, guests were only allowed to do this when eating or drinking or when visiting a designated "relaxation station" in one of the company's four Florida theme parks.
One of the interesting questions is whether American tourists will follow the frequent lead of East Asian travelers and wear masks routinely, as the massive reduction in respiratory diseases over the past year suggests would be wise.
