May 2, 2021
DONALD WHO?:
Biden Cancels Billions For Trump's Military-Funded Border Wall (Kerry Eleveld, May 02 | 2021, National Memo
"Consistent with the President's Proclamation terminating the redirection of funds for border wall, no more money will be diverted from other purposes to building a border wall," a Biden administration official said Friday. "Today, the Department of Defense will begin cancelling all wall projects using the diverted funds, and will take steps to return remaining unobligated military construction funds to their appropriated purpose as permitted by law."
