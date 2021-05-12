BREAK OUT THE SJAMBOKS:

A video of a crowd of extremist Jewish Israelis beating a man presumed to be an Arab in a Tel Aviv suburb on Wednesday night was broadcast live on Israeli TV as the country erupted in violence between Arabs and Jews.





The incident in the coastal city of Bat Yam, caught by a camera operator for Israeli Channel 11, comes amid the deadly rocket fire between Israel and Hamas, the terror group that controls Gaza.





The footage shows the Jewish Israelis surrounding the man and beating him. Later he is seen lying on the ground wearing a motorcycle helmet being kicked and hit before the camera pans away.





"We're watching a 'lynching' [a word used in Hebrew to refer to a vicious assault] in real time," reporter Daniel Elazar says in Hebrew off-camera. "There are no police here."