...AND CHEAPER...:

When a semi truck pulled into an Albertson's supermarket in Irvine, California today to deliver groceries, it was quieter than usual--and no diesel exhaust was pumping out of the back. For the first time, the grocery chain is beginning to use large, heavy-duty electric trucks.





The company, the second-large grocery chain in the U.S., is testing two of Volvo's VNR Electric trucks in Southern California. The trucks will make local deliveries and then return to a distribution center for charging, with a 150-mile range. "The range can suit that local delivery," says Brett Pope, director of electric vehicles at Volvo Trucks North America.