May 28, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Why adding holograms to solar cells could lead to massive performance boost (Michael Mazengarb 28 May 2021, Renew Economy)
Holograms could hold the secret to solving a common problem with solar cell designs, allowing solar cells to capture sunlight that would normally be wasted and boosting electricity yields by as much as five per cent.The research, recently published in the Journal of Photonics for Energy, was led by scientists from the University of Arizona who have proposed the use of 'holographic light collectors' to steer light that would normally be wasted towards parts of a solar cell that can convert the sunlight into useful electricity.The problem the researchers were trying to solve is how to utilise parts of solar cells that are usually blocked from receiving sunlight due to the way solar cells are designed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 28, 2021 12:00 AM