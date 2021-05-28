...AND CHEAPER...:

Holograms could hold the secret to solving a common problem with solar cell designs, allowing solar cells to capture sunlight that would normally be wasted and boosting electricity yields by as much as five per cent.





The research, recently published in the Journal of Photonics for Energy, was led by scientists from the University of Arizona who have proposed the use of 'holographic light collectors' to steer light that would normally be wasted towards parts of a solar cell that can convert the sunlight into useful electricity.



