...AND CHEAPER...:

Imagine charging your EV from your employer's large commercial solar system during the day, driving home with a battery full of free, excess solar and, thanks to the car's bi-directional charging capability, plugging it into the charger in your garage and having that power flow into the house to run the oven and the lights during peak demand time.





That free power can also be traded into the grid for money or credits, and a portion of it is remotely controlled for grid stabilisation services, which you're also paid for.





It's an appealing scenario and critical components of it are coming together right now. At the end of June this year, JET Charge will certify under AS4777.2 the first EV bi-directional charging system in the country, with a standardised CCS-2 plug.



