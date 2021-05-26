...AND CHEAPER...:

US oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron have suffered shareholder rebellions from climate activists and disgruntled institutional investors over their failure to set a strategy for a low-carbon future.





Exxon failed to defend its board against a coup launched by dissident hedge fund activists at Engine No. 1 which successfully replaced two Exxon board members with its own candidates to help drive the oil company towards a greener strategy.





Meanwhile, a majority of Chevron shareholders rebelled against the company's board by voting 61 percent in favor of an activist proposal from Dutch campaign group Follow This to force the group to cut its carbon emissions.







