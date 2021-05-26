...AND CHEAPER...:

May 26, 2021
Renewable hydrogen already cheaper for heavy transport, new analysis says (Michael Mazengarb, 26 May 2021, Renew Economy)
Renewable hydrogen is already becoming cost competitive in a range of heavy transport applications, new government-commissioned analysis has found, and is predicted to become the cheapest of all sources of hydrogen by mid-century.The analysis, commissioned by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, found that green hydrogen was already approaching cost competitiveness for use in the heavy trucking, buses and remote power sectors and that by the end of the decade was expected to be viable across more transport sectors.
