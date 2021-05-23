May 23, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
The battery market is booming. One company believes it's made a key change to how they're made (Pippa Stevens, 5/23/21, CNBC)
One company believes its focus on a little-innovated part of the battery sets it apart. Enovix launched in 2007 with a mission to transform the basic architecture of lithium-ion batteries. The company says its 3D stacking structure -- as opposed to the winding structure typically seen in batteries -- allows it to take advantage of the energy-rich nature of silicon, thereby creating more powerful batteries.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 23, 2021 12:00 AM