May 22, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Germany aims to get self-driving cars on the roads in 2022 (Deutsche-Welle, 5/22/21)
Driverless busses and other autonomous vehicles could soon hit the streets of Germany after lawmakers in the lower house of parliament approved new rules for self-driving cars.The measure now passes to the upper chamber or parliament, the Bundesrat, for approval before it can take effect.Once approved, it would be the world's first legal framework for integrating autonomous vehicles in regular traffic, according to the German government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2021 7:29 AM
