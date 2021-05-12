...AND CHEAPER...:

Here's What You Need to Remember: If a workable design is created, this solar energy gatherer could harvest enormous amounts of energy, at much greater efficiency than Earth-side solar arrays.





In a recent press release, the Department of Defense explained the United States Space Force will be using the X-37B reusable space plane in the future for conducting experiments in space. The report detailed a rather bland experiment involving the effects of radiation from space on seeds--not exactly an attention-grabber.





It then casually and quietly mentioned how the Naval Research Laboratory is planning to harvest the sun's energy for use on Earth. "A third experiment, designed by the Naval Research Laboratory, transforms solar power into radiofrequency microwave energy, then studies transmitting that energy to Earth," the press release said.





Essentially the X-37B will carry an array of solar panels that can be deployed once the space plane is in orbit around the Earth. Once stretched out, these panels could gather solar energy from the Sun and send it back down to Earth.





If a workable design is created, this solar energy gatherer could harvest enormous amounts of energy, at much greater efficiency than Earth-side solar arrays. The anticipated jump in efficiency would be thanks to the conditions in space--cloud cover wouldn't be a problem and dust would likely cover the panels only very lightly, if at all.





Harvested solar energy would then be beamed back to Earth in the form of microwaves. Microwaves could be used to power a variety of equipment, possibly even onto any location on Earth. The energy harvesting system could be used to provide emergency power to crisis-stricken areas--and there is also a military application, of course.