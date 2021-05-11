May 11, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Biden officials green-light nation's first big offshore wind project (Ben Geman, 5/11/21, Axios)
While the green light for the long-proposed project was expected, it marks a key step in White House plans to help spur development of a suite of coastal projects off New York, New Jersey and other states.Driving the news: The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind, once built, will provide enough power for 400,000 homes and businesses and create 3,600 jobs, according to the announcement from the Departments of Interior and Commerce.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 11, 2021 3:53 PM