May 10, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
How the shipping industry can go from global polluter to carbon neutral (ADELE PETERS, 5/10/21, Co.Exist)
When the Wind Hunter, a new cargo ship in development in Japan, begins to sail, more than a dozen massive sails will help it run on wind power. Under the water, large turbines will generate electricity that can be used to make hydrogen on board, so whenever the wind stops blowing, the ship can run on zero-emissions hydrogen fuel.The ship is one of multiple new vessels aiming to transform the carbon footprint of shipping. The cargo ships that carry sneakers and cars and bananas across the ocean--sometimes making absurdly long journeys, taking fish caught in Scotland to China to be filleted, and then back to Scotland to be sold "locally"--are responsible for around 3% of global emissions. (If shipping was a country, it would be the sixth most polluting nation in the world, ahead of Germany.)
