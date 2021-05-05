May 5, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Could vertical wind turbines finally have their day, and be the future for wind farms? (Joshua S Hill 5 May 2021, Renew Economy)
[N]ew research from Oxford Brookes University, a public research university in Oxford, England, has found that the vertical turbine design is far more efficient than traditional turbines in large scale wind farms.Moreover, the research found that when vertical wind turbines are set in pairs, they can increase each other's performance by up to 15%.The study, based on more than 11,500 hours of computer simulation, showed that wind farms could potentially perform more efficiently by substituting traditional propeller wind turbines with Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines (HAWTs) for compact Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs).
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 5, 2021 12:00 AM