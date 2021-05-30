ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The former president is reportedly frustrated with the investigations because of the possible legal peril they bring and the financial costs attached to them. [...]





On top of this, Trump is still at loggerheads with former attorney Rudy Giuliani, whose legal team continues to call on the former president to pay for his efforts around the election.





According to New York Times, Trump has still not paid Giuliani for his work and instructed his aides not to pay the legal fees because he was upset that Giuliani had not done more to push back against his second impeachment that month.