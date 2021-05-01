ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

According to a report from NBC/New York, plans to raid the home of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani languished for months in the Justice Department and only came about due to new leadership under President Joe Biden.





On Thursday, the home and office of Giuliani was the subject of a raid with federal agents "collecting phones and computers as part of their probe into whether he broke U.S. lobbying laws by failing to register as a foreign agent related to his work," the report states.





Those plans had been on hold dating back to the Trump Administration when the Justice Department was headed by Attorney General Bill Barr.





Under the Biden administration -- and in particular under newly appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland -- the Justice Department is dusting off the files and proceeding with multiple investigations that had stalled out.