A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

Scotland heads into an election on May 6 that's become a pitched battle over whether the nation should get another say on its place in the U.K. after Brexit. Polls predict the pro-independence camp is on course to win big and intensify a standoff with the government in London.





The problem for the integrity of the U.K. is that the demographics look increasing stacked against it the longer the wrangling rumbles on. While Scotland is roughly evenly split between support for independence and remaining in the U.K., its rebel youth is disproportionately in favor of going it alone. John Curtice, Britain's most prominent psephologist, calls it a gradual erosion of the foundations of support for the union.



