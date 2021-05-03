May 3, 2021
A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:
The U.K.'s Future May Be in the Hands of Scotland's Rebel Youth (Katharine Gemmell, May. 3rd, 2021, Bloomberg)
Scotland heads into an election on May 6 that's become a pitched battle over whether the nation should get another say on its place in the U.K. after Brexit. Polls predict the pro-independence camp is on course to win big and intensify a standoff with the government in London.The problem for the integrity of the U.K. is that the demographics look increasing stacked against it the longer the wrangling rumbles on. While Scotland is roughly evenly split between support for independence and remaining in the U.K., its rebel youth is disproportionately in favor of going it alone. John Curtice, Britain's most prominent psephologist, calls it a gradual erosion of the foundations of support for the union.A recent YouGov poll found that 70% of people age 18-24 would vote "yes" in an independence referendum when excluding "don't knows." A Believe In Scotland poll, commissioned by PanelBase, showed that the disparity with older voters ran even deeper: It found 72% of voters between 16--the minimum voting age in Scotland--and 35 would vote "yes."
