May 6, 2021
60-40 NATION:
Biden's $1.8 Trillion American Families Plan Is Supported by Nearly 60% of Voters (CLAIRE WILLIAMS, May 5, 2021, Morning Consult)
President Joe Biden has spent the past week touting his $1.8 trillion economic spending plan that would reshape how the country thinks about a wide swath of domestic policies, from child care to free community college.While Biden's plan faces a long road in Washington, it doesn't appear to be a hard sell for the electorate. According to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, 58 percent of voters say they support the package.
