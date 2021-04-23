YOU HAD THEM AT ASSAULT WEAPON:

Over the years, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has maintained his support for a right-wing group, now known as the "True Texas Project," that's repelled other conservative officials with its nativist rhetoric, The Washington Post reports. Previously known as the Northeast Tarrant Tea Party, the conservative group has advocated for many Trumpian policies, including building a wall along the Mexico border, and has used nativist and extremist rhetoric that has caused some GOP officials to rescind their support.