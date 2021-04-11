XI MISSES DONALD:

April 11, 2021
Grading the Biden Administration's Approach on China So Far (JIM TALENT & LINDSEY NEAS, April 11, 2021, National Review)
The Biden administration has done reasonably well in the opening stages of its approach to China. Within a couple of weeks of taking office, the president went to the Pentagon to announce that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin would conduct a review of China policy, which will be led by Ely Ratner, Austin's well-respected chief adviser on China issues. We can hope that Austin's review will recommend a muscular strategy.Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first trip was to Asia, where he met with our most important allies. Then, just before the U.S.-China meeting in Alaska last month, the United States announced sanctions on about two dozen high-ranking Chinese Communist Party officials because of their involvement in the destruction of freedom in Hong Kong. In addition, America has joined other countries in protesting the closed trial and lack of due process for two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were arrested two years ago on baseless espionage charges. Much like Iran, China is now engaging in a kind of hostage diplomacy.These were promising initial moves, signaling that the meeting in Alaska was not the prelude to a Munich-like policy of appeasement toward Beijing. That was no doubt one of the reasons for the Chinese foreign minister's 15-minute rant at the American delegation from across the table in Anchorage. The regime was broadcasting its displeasure that the new administration will evidently not kowtow to its demands.
The PRC will never have another president so eager to condone its Nationalism.
