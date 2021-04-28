April 28, 2021
WHY THE rIGHT LOVES FOSSIL FUELS:
Study: Air pollution disproportionately kills Americans of color (Ivana Saric, 4/28/21, Axios)
The big picture: The study found that Black, Latino, Asian and Native Americans face higher PM2.5 exposure than white Americans, regardless of income level.Much of this exposure is due to their proximity to industry and construction sites, gasoline vehicles and diesel vehicles."This phenomenon is systemic, holding for nearly all major sectors, as well as across states and urban and rural areas, income levels, and exposure levels." the study states.
