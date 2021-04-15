WHEN PRO-WORKER MEANS...:

But if national Republicans and the broader conservative movement want to support political messaging with policy substance that targets the working class, they have a problem: Fighting for workers will often be in conflict with fighting for the culture, as they see it. In many cases, grievance politics will actually push them to oppose policies that might improve living standards and economic opportunity for those "hardworking, blue-collar men and women."





It's already happening. Take, for example, making housing more affordable by scaling back or eliminating land-use regulations that make it hard to build -- including minimum lot sizes, mandatory parking requirements, and prohibitions on multifamily housing. It's basic economics: boost supply to meet rising demand. Admittedly, this sounds like some super-wonky local issue. But President Biden wants Washington to do something about it. In the $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan, Biden proposes allocating $5 billion to a competitive grant program that would reward cities for reforming these rules.





Now here's what this affordable housing plan sounds like when turned into a right-wing culture war issue by Fox News host Tucker Carlson: "[Biden] also wants to 'eliminate exclusionary zoning' and 'needless barriers to producing affordable housing.' So your neighborhoods may have to make way for 'multi-family dwellings.' You don't want multi-family dwellings in your neighborhood? Doesn't matter. It's equity. Shut up, racist. And there's more where that came from." Similarly, frequent National Review contributor Stanley Kurtz sees the Biden plan as an effort to "kill suburban zoning and force leftist action civics and critical race theory on red-state schools."



