WHEN CARBON IS YOUR CHRIST:

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has hit out at right-wing media outlets and former coalition colleagues for their advocacy for the fossil fuel sector, accusing them of 'fetishising' coal.





"What has happened on the sort of right of politics, coal has become fetishised," Turnbull said during a webinar hosted by The Australia Institute on Tuesday. "Instead of us looking at coal and global warming in an objective way, and treating it as a question of physics ... it's become an issue of ideology and identity".





"That's the fundamental problem. It has fetishised something that should be an objective thing, into a religious thing. It's that horrible, toxic combination of right-wing politics, right-wing media, mostly owned by Murdoch, and the fossil fuel lobby, and they just keep on feeding and supporting each other."