April 19, 2021
WHAT RACISM STOPPED DONALD FROM DOING:
How Taiwan Beat COVID-19 - New Study Reveals Clues to Its Success (The Conversation, 4/19/21)
Just 11 people have died from COVID-19 in Taiwan since the pandemic began, an impressive feat for a country that never went into lockdown.At the start of the pandemic, Taiwan was considered a high-risk country for COVID-19 due to its proximity to China and the frequent travel that takes place between the two countries.With a history of SARS in 2003, which was not considered to be handled particularly well, the Taiwanese government acted quickly to close its borders this time around. It set up a Central Epidemic Command Centre on January 20 2020 to coordinate cooperation across different government ministries and agencies, and between government and businesses.A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association has examined further just why Taiwan did so well at conquering COVID-19. The study's authors, from a range of health institutes and hospitals in Taiwan and the US, compared the estimated effectiveness of two types of COVID-19 policy in the early months of the pandemic: case-based and population-based measures.Case-based measures include the detection of infected people through testing, isolation of positive cases, contact tracing and 14-day quarantining of close contacts. The population-based measures included face mask policies, personal hygiene and social distancing.
All we needed to do was follow the lead of the Asian nations which had dealt with these outbreaks before.
