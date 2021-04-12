April 12, 2021
WE'RE GOING TO NEED TO IMPORT A LOT MORE BUILDERS:
Millennials are ready to take over the real estate market (Brianna Crane, 4/12/21, Axios)
The big picture: Millennials are getting older and entering a new stage of life, casting off their long-held moniker as the "renter generation," Realtor.com senior economist George Rati says.The oldest millennials are turning 40 this year, and they want more space for their growing families.First-time buyers are also ready to build equity, have more space, and take advantage of low relatively mortgage rates.The state of play: Homebuyers are entering a competitive market, with inventory down and home prices surging across the board. Low mortgage rates give buyers more power, but there has to be a home to buy to take advantage of current deals.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 12, 2021 12:00 AM