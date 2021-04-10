April 10, 2021
WE CAN'T REPLACE THEM FAST ENOUGH:
White nationalists praise Tucker Carlson's full embrace of their "replacement" conspiracy theory (NIKKI MCCANN RAMIREZ, 04/09/21, Media Matters)
On the April 8 broadcast of Fox News Primetime, Tucker Carlson offered perhaps his most explicit justification yet for the core belief of the so-called "great replacement" conspiracy theory, telling viewers that "Third World" invaders are coming to replace them and reshape their environment, and that they should do something about it.After the Anti-Defamation League called on Fox News to fire Carlson for his remarks, white supremacist and far-right personalities were quick to make their approval known.
Opposition to immigration is just a function of fear.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 10, 2021 12:00 AM