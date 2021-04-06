VLAD IS RIGHT TO BE TERRIFIED OF JOE:

Russian markets have been shaken by fears of sanctions following the jailing of Alexei Navalny.Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Foreign investors' holdings of Russian government debt fell below 20% for the first time in six years at the end of March, official data from Russia's National Settlement Depository shows.





International investors have been selling their holdings in Russia's state debt since the start of the year, fearful of being caught up in a possible hardening of sanctions against Russia in retaliation for the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.