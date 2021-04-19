April 19, 2021
TRUMPISM IS VLADISM:
One-Fifth of QAnon Posts in US Originated in Foreign Countries like China, Russia, Analysis Shows (JON JACKSON, 4/19/21, Newsweek)
A new report claims that foreign-based individuals helped spread conspiracy theories associated with QAnon on Facebook posts. The analysis suggests that the disinformation, mostly concocted by people in China and Russia, further spread the QAnon movement that has become tied to the threat of domestic terrorism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2021 2:20 PM